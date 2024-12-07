Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $655.00. The stock had previously closed at $588.00, but opened at $544.52. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys shares last traded at $532.97, with a volume of 766,237 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

