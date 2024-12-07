Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Talkspace news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,056.27. This represents a 6.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talkspace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 84,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 2,480.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 340,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALK opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

