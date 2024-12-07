TD Securities Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$138.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.75 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$93.31 and a 52 week high of C$141.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

