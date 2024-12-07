Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $11.01 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.