Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,293,000 after purchasing an additional 268,326 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $119,691,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 865,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

