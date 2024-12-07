Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $175.00. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $374.36 and last traded at $370.70, with a volume of 26497610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $357.93.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,280 shares of company stock worth $170,418,640. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

