Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $175.00. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $375.43 and last traded at $371.15. Approximately 35,094,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 94,531,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.93.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.84.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 520,280 shares of company stock worth $170,418,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

