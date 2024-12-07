TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

View Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Trading Down 0.5 %

TFII opened at $151.96 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $111.72 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in TFI International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.