TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$223.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$194.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFII
TFI International Stock Up 0.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.10, for a total transaction of C$3,151,470.00. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,793. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.