TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$223.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$194.38.

TSE:TFII opened at C$215.02 on Thursday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$151.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$196.26.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.10, for a total transaction of C$3,151,470.00. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,793. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

