The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 8,389 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. The trade was a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

