The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Sells £364,756.40 in Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Howell sold 27,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.70), for a total value of £364,756.40 ($465,013.26).

Jonathan Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of The Sage Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.19), for a total value of £889,000 ($1,133,350.33).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($16.78) on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 954.20 ($12.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,321 ($16.84). The company has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,061.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,692.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from £135 ($172.11) to £145 ($184.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.37) to GBX 1,090 ($13.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.92) to GBX 1,350 ($17.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,918 ($49.95).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

