TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on X. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.31.
TMX Group Stock Down 0.4 %
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of C$353.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
