Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Toast by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Toast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Toast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Toast by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.42, a PEG ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $280,643.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,998.15. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,586.38. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock valued at $52,160,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

