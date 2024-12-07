Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

AHR opened at $28.55 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -59.48.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

