Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,916 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 83,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 230,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at $9,997,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 6,693.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sylvamo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,276,000 after purchasing an additional 62,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

SLVM stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

SLVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

