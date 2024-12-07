Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 652 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $687.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.78 and a 52-week high of $698.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.67.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $63,093,907 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

