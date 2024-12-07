Townsquare Capital LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $435,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $604,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.