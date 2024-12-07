Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

