Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,557 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $724,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ opened at $40.26 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.