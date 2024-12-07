Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

