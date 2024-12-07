Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $290,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

