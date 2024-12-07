Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $209,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,252. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

