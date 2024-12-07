Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.60 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

