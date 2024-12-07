Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE HWM opened at $118.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $120.71.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.