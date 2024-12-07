Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

