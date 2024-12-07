Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

