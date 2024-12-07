Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 169,395 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 109,865 call options.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,738 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 653,012 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,255 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,859 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

