TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 631739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Specifically, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.