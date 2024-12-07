(TRC.L) (LON:TRC) Insider Danielle Davies Sells 665,224 Shares

(TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Davies sold 665,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £6,652.24 ($8,480.67).

LON TRC opened at GBX 0.51 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.66. (TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Trinity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment business. It invests in real estate and real estate related entities in India, primarily in commercial development in the office and business space, residential, retail, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors deriving returns from development, long-term capital appreciation and income.

