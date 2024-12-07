Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$5.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCW shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Trading Down 1.4 %

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$928.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.