Truist Financial Begins Coverage on VF (NYSE:VFC)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

Get VF alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VF

VF Stock Up 3.1 %

VF stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. VF has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of VF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.