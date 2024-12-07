TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 577.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 547.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TRST stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

