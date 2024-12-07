Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 83,287 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 215.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $81,206.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,259,849.62. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $64,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,652. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,118 shares of company stock worth $4,391,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

