Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.34%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 278,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,392.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 180,516 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

