UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 33,985 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 119.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TALO opened at $9.88 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TALO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

