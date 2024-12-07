UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 52,573 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 33.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $636,876.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,110.19. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $1,347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,845.40. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,271 shares of company stock worth $2,185,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $165.71 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.86 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

