UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $342,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. The trade was a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,095. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE VMI opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $354.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

