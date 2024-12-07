UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Science Applications International worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Science Applications International by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

