UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,950. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,178 shares of company stock worth $2,107,084. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

