UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.09% of TPG worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TPG by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after purchasing an additional 151,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TPG by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TPG by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,386 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.06%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

