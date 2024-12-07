UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 19,734 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $395,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $101.89 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This represents a 17.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. This trade represents a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

