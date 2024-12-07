UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 41,486 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,486 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Webster Financial by 402.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,096,000 after buying an additional 301,935 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 207,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,738.37. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

