UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE:VVV opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69.

In other Valvoline news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. This trade represents a 6.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

