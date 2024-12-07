Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $259.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.80.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

