Unity Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 218,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 247% compared to the typical daily volume of 63,044 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,381 shares of company stock valued at $16,140,023. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 28.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 343.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 8.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

