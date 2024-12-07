Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 48.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 416.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

