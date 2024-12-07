Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. This represents a 51.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,016 shares of company stock worth $128,034. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of VIR opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.