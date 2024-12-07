Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

