WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $109.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.55.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 81.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. This represents a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $4,009,181.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,570.88. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

