What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for RLAY FY2024 Earnings?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of RLAY stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics
In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
